Kane Williamson’s 200* places Pakistan in strife

New Zealand pushed Pakistan onto the backfoot within the first Take a look at after Kane Williamson hit a marathon unbeaten double century on Thursday.

Williamson’s 200 not out in 10 hours earned New Zealand a significant 174-run lead because the guests declared at a monumental 612-9 at tea, with tailender Ish Sodhi scoring a career-best 65.

New Zealand spinners Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi made early inroads within the closing session to scale back Pakistan to 77-2 at stumps. Pakistan nonetheless trails by 97 runs on a wicket which has some encouragement for spinners from the bowlers’ footmarks.

Imam-ul-Haq noticed off the session with an unbeaten 45, whereas nightwatchman Nauman Ali survived an umbrella of fielders round him within the final over to go not out on 4.

Abdullah Shafique as soon as once more threw away his wicket as he was caught low down at brief mid-on for 17 after trying a unnecessary drive towards off-spinner Michael Bracewell. Shafique had fallen cheaply in Pakistan’s first innings rating of 438 when he got here down the wicket off Ajaz Patel in solely the fourth over of the sport and received stumped.

Transient scores

Pakistan 438 & 77-2 (Imam-ul-Haq 45*) v NZ 612-9d (Okay Williamson 200*, T Latham 113, D Conway 92; A Ahmed 5-205, N Ali 3-185)

