KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kansas City Chiefs, a perennial NFL powerhouse, today announced they have deployed Yavrio‘s open banking solution within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to streamline bank reconciliation and achieve real-time visibility into their financial operations. As part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to modernize finance, the Chiefs enhanced their Dynamics 365 Business Central environment with Yavrio’s secure bank connectivity, eliminating manual file handling and obsolete reconciliation processes. Prior to the implementation, the accounting team routinely downloaded files, logged into external bank portals, and manually reconciled balances, a process that slowed month-end close and introduced unnecessary risk. “Every week we were downloading files, logging into different bank portals, and manually checking balances. It was tedious; it created room for mistakes and slowed down our month-end process,” said Sherri Lathrop, Director of Accounting for the Kansas City Chiefs. By integrating directly with Business Central, Yavrio enabled:
James Goddard
Head of Marketing
Yavrio LTD
[email protected] SOURCE Yavrio Ltd
- Live bank connectivity for accurate, real-time cash visibility
- Secure statement imports without any file download/upload
- Automated reconciliation to speed up transaction matching and reduce errors
