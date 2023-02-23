Kapil Dev Calls Captain Rohit Sharma Oveweight, Hails Virat Kohlis Fitness

Home

Kapil Dev Calls Captain Rohit Sharma Overweight, Hails Virat Kohli’s Fitness

Ind vs Aus: Calling Rohit a little overweight, former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev went on to praise Kohli’s fitness.

Kapil on Rohit’s Fitness

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the best white-ball cricketers of the generation. Yet, at times India captain Rohit Sharma has been at the receiving end because of his fitness – while Kohli receives all the praise for his fitness. Calling Rohit a little overweight, former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev went on to praise Kohli’s fitness. Kapil gave this response when he was asked about Rohit’s fitness.

“He is a great batsman but when it comes to fitness, he looks a bit overweight on TV. It looks different when you see it on TV and then different in real life. But whatever I have seen, Rohit is a great player and a great captain, but he needs to be fit. Look at Virat, whenever you see him you say, this is fitness,” Kapil said on ABP News.

Meanwhile, India has retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after beating Australia by six wickets in Delhi to take a 2-0 lead. The BCCI announced the squads for the remaining Tests and ODIs. While Rohit will play the next two Tests, he would miss the first ODI. Rohit hit a century in the first Test at Nagpur.

Kohli, on the other hand, has got starts but has failed to convert them into big scores. He would look to change that in the remaining two Tests.

The third Test will take place in Indore from March 1. India would look to win the Test and seal their spot in the WTC final. Lots to play for in the upcoming days.











