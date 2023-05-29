Kapil Dev Makes Bold Remarks On MS Dhonis Future, Says What More Do We Want From Him?

Home

Since the start of IPL 2023, there has been rumours floating about MS Dhoni’s future in the Indian Premier League. MSD himself said he has 8-9 months to decide on retirement.

New Delhi: India 1983 World Cup-winning former captain Kapil Dev has questioned the ongoing controversy around Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement and his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Led by Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings reached their 10th IPL final and face the reigning champions Gujarat Titans on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match was originally scheduled for Sunday but had to be rescheduled due to the persistent rain.

Since the start of the IPL 2023, there has been a lot of speculation and rumours about Dhoni’s future and whether the CSK skipper would continue to play or not. Despite nursing a knee injury, the two-time World Cup-winning former India captain hasn’t confirmed anything about his retirement.

Kapil questioned why the people are going crazy about Dhoni’s retirement? “He has been playing IPL for 15 years. Why is it that we are only talking about Dhoni? He has done his work. What more do we want from him? Do we want him to play all his life? That is not going to happen. We should instead be thankful that he played for 15 years,” Kapil told ABP News.

“Whether he plays next year or not, before departing he has played impressively. He may not have scored big runs but he led the team to the final and it shows what is the importance of a skipper in the game of cricket,” added Kapil, one of the best allrounders this country has ever produced.

Earlier, former Australian cricketer and Dhoni’s one-time CSK teammate, Matthew Hayden too called the talismanic skipper a ‘magician’. “MS is a magician. He takes someone else’s trash and makes them a treasure. He is a very skillful and positive captain.

“He said something really interesting which I thought summed up not only his humility and his truth about cricket where he is represented and that is in Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The alignment between that association and the franchise, how strong that is in terms of building that process,” Hayden told PTI.

Under the leadership of Dhoni, CSK has won the Indian Premier League title in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.

