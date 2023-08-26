Home

”Entire Team Will Suffer At The World Cup”: Kapil Dev Warns Team India To Give Game-Time To Injured Players Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that there is no shortage of talent in the India side, but if the players are not fit, then there’s no point of having them in the squad.

New Delhi: Legendary India all-rounder and ex captain, Kapil Dev has given a clear warning to the Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. With KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, making a comeback to the side from their respective injuries, it’s important for them to get proper game-time, otherwise things might out of hand, when the World Cup starts from October.

Dev made it clear that if the injured players do not get proper playing time, then the entire team will suffer during the world cup.

“Ideally every player should be tested out. The World Cup is so close but you still haven’t given the players a chance? What if they head to the World Cup and then get injured? The entire team will suffer. Here, at least they will get a chance to bat or bowl a little and get some rhythm going. Worst case scenario, if the guys get injured again during the World Cup, it will be unfair to the players who will miss out on being part of the squad. The injured players who have returned need to be given a chance. If they are fit, then can play the World Cup,” Dev expressed.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that there is no shortage of talent in the India side, but if the players are not fit, then there's no point of having them in the squad. He further added that they have to pick the best and the fittest team for the upcoming World Cup.
















