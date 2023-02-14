KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 2 at National Stadium, Karachi 07:30 PM IST, February 14, Thursday





KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today's Match at National Stadium, Karachi at 7:30 PM IST February 14, Thursday.

TOSS – The Pakistan Super League match toss between Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time – February 14, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue- National Stadium, Karachi

KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Shoaib Malik, James Vince (vc), Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Salman Irshad

KAR vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings (KAR): James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Mohammad Amir, Mir Hamza and Tabriaz Shamsi.

Peshawar Zalmi (PES): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal and Mujeeb ur Rahman

Disclaimer:India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.





