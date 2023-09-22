Home

Karman Kaur Thandi Needs To Improve On Her Movement, Feels Somdev Devvarman

Karman Kaur Thandi and Ankita Raina are India’s biggest tennis hopes in women’s singles at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.



New Delhi: Former India tennis star Somdev Devvarman heaped massive praise for Karman Kaur Thadi but felt the 25-year-old must improve on her movement and be injury-free ahead of a gruelling season. The India no.2 in women’s singles, Thandi is a part of the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Thandi shot into the limelight in 2018 at the age of 20 when she entered the top 200 in WTA Rankings. With loads of expectations from the youngster, the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with injuries threw Thandi off the tennis court for almost two years before winning the biggest title of her career at the $60,000 ITF Saguenay in November 2022.

“Obviously the important thing Karman has is that she has talent. She has a massive forehand and a very big serve. But I think there are certain holes in her game that must be improved one of them is movement which is a very big one,” Devvarman replied to an India.com query during a virtual media interaction ahead of the Asian Games 2023.

“But more importantly, the worrying part about Karman is that she seems to be quite injury-prone. So I think the first thing is to play seasons without injury to actually see how good you really are, to see how good you really can be,” Devvarman explained.

“It gives you much indication of the kind of matches that you are losing, the fashion in which you are losing them and what things you need to improve. For Karman, the most important thing right now is to stay injury-free and play a couple of seasons under her belt.”

The Indian tennis contingent at Asian Games 2023 boasts a blend of youth and experience both. While Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan make up the men’s side, the women include Rutuja Bhosale, Ankita Raina, Thandi and Prarthana Thombare.

Ankita Raina Needs To Target Slams Main Draw

The 38-year-old, whose best show at all the Grand Slams was the second round, also felt Raina should target getting into the main draw of Slams. Raina, who is currently the top-ranked Indian in women’s singles, crashed out in the third round of the 2023 US Open qualifiers.

“When it comes to Ankita, she has done pretty well this season. She is around 180 (184 precisely) and the next step for her obviously is to find a way to get into the main draw of Slams. She is 30 years old and it wouldn’t be easier, in fact it’s going to be harder,” he said.

Having won a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games, Raina will be aiming for gold in Hangzhou. She has been rubbing shoulders with some of the top names in the circuit in the year and defeated some of them.

“Hopefully, the experience pays off, but yes, Ankita has been a counter-puncher. I think one of the biggest improvements for me, would be ‘serve’ and you know because from the baseline she is a very good player and it’s a very hard sport. She has done incredibly well to get where she is now, and hopefully, she can improve for next season,” he added.

India came back with one gold medal and two bronze medals in tennis from 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. It seems like Rohan Bopanna will likely be playing his last-ever tournament for the country, and there are a lot of expectations from him to catch up with rewards in Hangzhou.

Tennis Schedule At Asian Games 2023

September 24

Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles and Mixed Doubles 1st round – 7:30 AM IST

September 25

Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles 2nd round, Men’s and Women’s Doubles 1st round – 7:30 AM IST

September 26

Women’s Singles 3rd round, Men’s Doubles 2nd round, Mixed Doubles 2nd round – 7:30 AM IST

September 27

Men’s Singles 3rd round, Women’s singles Quarterfinal, Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal, Women’s Doubles 2nd round – 7:30 AM IST

September 28

Men’s Singles Quarterfinal, Women’s singles Semifinal, Men’s Doubles Semifinal, Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal – 7:30 AM IST

September 29

Men’s Singles Semifinal, Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final, Women’s Doubles Semifinal, Mixed Doubles Semifinal – 7:30 AM IST

September 30

Men’s Singles Final, Women’s Doubles Final, Mixed Doubles Final – 7:30 AM IST

