Karnataka Beat Namibia By 9 Wickets To Take 1-0 Lead In 5-Match Castle Lite 50-Over Series

Karnataka state team kick-started their Namibia tour off with a bang by defeating the hosts by a comprehensive 9 wicket-margin to take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match 50-over series.

Karnataka Beat Namibia By 9 Wickets To Take 1-0 Lead In 5-Match Castle Lite 50-Over Series. (Image: Official Namibia Cricket)

Windhoek, Namibia: Karnataka state team kick-started their Namibia tour off with a bang by defeating the hosts by a comprehensive 9-wicket margin to take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match 50-over series on Friday at the TrustCo United Cricket Ground in Windoek.

The visitors led by Ravikumar Samarth put the home side to bat after winning the toss. The African nation were bundled out for just 171 runs as Vidhwath Kaverappa and Rishi Bopanna ran all over the Eagles, picking up a 4-fer and a 3-fer respectively. Jan Frylinck was the top run-getter for the home side, as he scored 57 off 61 deliveries. Apart from Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, the skipper scored valuable 31 runs on the board.

Hard luck today Eagles! Karnataka beat Richelieu Eagles by 9 wickets in the first game. pic.twitter.com/RwzaIs6vXK — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) June 2, 2023

In reply, the Indian state team chased down the target within 36 overs, thanks to Ravikumar Sampath’s unbeaten knock of 78 off 100 deliveries along with Nikin Jose’s 77-ball 56. Frylinck, who did his job with the bat was also the only wicket-taker of the match for the hosts by taking the wicket of opener LR Chethan.

Sampath was adjudged as the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock.

Karnataka play the 2nd ODI on Sunday, followed by the 3rd on Wednesday 7th June, 4th on Friday 9th June and the final 50-over match on Sunday 11th June.

Karnataka (Playing XI): Ravikumar Samarth(c), LR Chethan, Nikin Jose, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Kishan Bedare, Kruthik Krishna(w), Shubhang Hegde, Rishi Bopanna, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aditya Goyal.

Namibia (Playing XI): Shaun Fouche, Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Zane Green(w), Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo.















