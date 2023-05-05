Home

IPL 2023: Karun Nair Replaces Injured KL Rahul At Lucknow Super Giants For Remainder Of Season

Karun Nair has earlier played for Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Karun Nair has replaced injured KL Rahul at Lucknow Super Giants for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the franchise announced on Friday night.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday named Karun Nair as a replacement for the injured KL Rahul for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” IPL said in a statement.

Rahul sustained a thigh injury while fielding during an IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow earlier this week.

Nair has so far played 76 IPL games and has 1496 runs against his name. He will join LSG for Rs 50 Lakh. Meanwhile, an old tweet of Nair has gone viral after has asked for ‘one more chance’ just before the IPL 2023 auction last year. He went unsold in the auction that took place in Kochi on December 23.











