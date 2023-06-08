Menu
Keep Up The Great Work Boys- Suresh Raina Hails Shami, Siraj Duo

Siraj scalped Travis Head's wicket in  92nd over, the batter had slammed 163 runs to put Australia in command, and after that Shami also got rid of inform batter Cameron Green who managed to score six runs and faced seven balls. 

London: Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina lavished huge praise on Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami after both the pacers picked up quick wickets which helped India to make a comeback in the World Test Championship 2023 at Kennington Oval in London.

Siraj scalped Travis Head’s wicket in  92nd over, the batter had slammed 163 runs to put Australia in command, and after that Shami also got rid of inform batter Cameron Green who managed to score six runs and faced seven balls.

Stellar performance by @mdsirajofficial and @MdShami11 ! 🙌 Their bowling attacks have been absolutely incredible today, keep up the great work boys! 💪 💙#WTCFinal2023

— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 8, 2023

“Stellar performance by Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami! 🙌 Their bowling attacks have been absolutely incredible today, keep up the great work boys! 💪 💙” tweeted Suresh Raina.

At this point of time Australia managed 409 runs by losing seven wickets. Alex Carey and Pat Cummins are looking for a partnership to put more runs on the board.










