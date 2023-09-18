KEL vs ROR Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- ECS Rome T10 2023, Match 37

KEL vs ROR Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- ECS Rome T10 2023, Match 372 min read
KEL vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Rome 2023, Match 37 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Rome 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KEL vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, KEL vs ROR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KEL vs ROR Playing 11s ECS T10 Rome 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Roma vs Kent Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Rome 2023 Series. KEL vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Rome 2023, Match 37 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Roma vs Kent Lanka, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy 12.45 PM IST September 18, Monday.
TOSS – The ECS T10 Rome 2023 Series match 37 toss between Royal Roma and Kent Lanka will take place at 12.15 PM IST.
Time – September 18, 12.45 PM IST
Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.
KEL vs ROR Dream11 Team
Keeper – Arif Muhammad
Batsmen – Khawani Lakanwal (vc), Kamaljeet Singh-I, Gihan Rupasinghe
All-rounders – Gagandeep Singh (c), Rajwinder Singh-I, Hassan Mubashar
Bowlers – Umar Shahzad-I, Usman Rashid, Islam ul-haq, Nauman khalil
KEL vs ROR Probable Playing XIs
Kent Lanka: Kevin Mohottalage, Mishen Nanayakkara, Mithun Buwaneka, Nicola Fernando, Prasanna Tikiriyadura, Manoj Wickramanayaka, Minod Bhanuka, Richu Antony, Risal Jayawardena, Imalka De Silva, Irosh Vimukthi
Royal Roma: A.Muhammad, K.Singh, G.Singh, R.Singh-1, Md.Mohsin Bilal-I, Md.Arshad, U.Shahzad-1, K.Lakanwal, N.Khalil, U.Rashid, Islam ul-haq.