Home

Sports

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Kevin Pietersen Takes Dig At ‘Boring’ KL Rahul Against Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul struck a 32-ball 39 against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.



Kevin Pietersen and KL Rahul. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen made bold statement on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul after the opener’s slow start against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.

Pietersen, who is one of the commentators in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, said watch Rahul bat in the powerplay is the most boring thing for him to watch. “Watching KL Rahul bat in the powerplays is the most boring thing I have ever been through,” Pietersen said on air.

🗣 “Watching KL Rahul bat in the powerplays is the most boring thing I have ever been through.” :said Kevin Pietersen on air.#RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/2u1HtT2ZXd — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 19, 2023

Earlier, Trent Boult, one of the world’s leading seamers for more than a decade, went about his task in his usual manner, KL Rahul looked clueless and the pressure created by the crafty bowler got to the struggling LSG captain.

Unable to free his arms, Rahul ended up playing a Sandeep Sharma delivery in the air but the young Yashasvi Jaiswal fluffed the chance. He was on six at the time. After he added another six runs to his total, Rahul got another chance when Jason Holder, who normally has a safe pair of hands, dropped a skyer after running backwards from mid-off.

This was seven balls after Jaiswal had a shy at the bowler’s end and missed a run out chance with Rahul well out of crease. Those two missed chances miffed Samson no end but RR did not have to pay a heavy price as Rahul got out for an unconvincing 32-ball 39.

Having consumed that many deliveries, Rahul would have liked to carry his bat though the RR innings, but Holder had him with a nicely executed slower ball. In the end, LSG rode on Kyle Mayers (51), Marcus Stoinis (21) and Nicholas Pooran (28) top post 154/7 in 20 overs.











