Kevin Pietersen Wants Virat Kohli To Move To Delhi Capitals After RCB Fail To Qualify For Playoffs

Kohli did try to make it count for RCB against Gujarat Titans on Sunday with a hard fought century but at the end was overshadowed by Shubman Gill’s more prolific hundred, which saw Gujarat chase down 197 runs at the Chinnaswamy.

IPL 2023: Kevin Pietersen Wants Virat Kohli To Move To Delhi Capitals After RCB Fail To Qualify For Playoffs. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli will have to wait for another year for an IPL silverware as Royal Challengers Bangalore now have gone trophy-less for the 15th consecutive season in the cash-rich league.

Kohli did try to make it count for RCB against Gujarat Titans on Sunday with a hard fought century but at the end was overshadowed by Shubman Gill’s more prolific hundred, which saw Gujarat chase down 197 runs at the Chinnaswamy.

Now former England international and currently a commentator, Kevin Pietersen came up with an explosive tweet that it’s high time for the ex India captain to move to Delhi Capitals, back to his home city.

The fans have come up with mixed reactions to the tweet.

As of now, Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history with 7263 runs in 237 matches, packed with seven centuries and fifty half-centuries. In IPL 2023, he made 639 runs in 14 matches, including two back-to-back centuries and six fifties.










