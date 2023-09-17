Kevin Pietersen Wishes Birthday To Narendra Modi In Hindi

Home

Pietersen was a key member of the England team that won the 2005 Ashes series and the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 tournament. He was also named ICC Player of the Year in 2005.

New Delhi: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen wished Narendra Modi a happy birthday in Hindi as India’s prime minister is celebrating his 73rd birthday and is launching the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

Pietersen scored 8,181 runs in 104 Test matches at an average of 47.28, including 23 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He also scored 4,418 runs in 136 One Day Internationals at an average of 40.14, including nine centuries and 26 half-centuries.

Pietersen often meets India PM and on the occasion of his birthday, the cricketer-turned-commentator took his X formerly known as Twitter wished in Hindi and here is the viral tweet:

Pietersen retired from international cricket in 2014 after a fall-out with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). He has since continued to play in franchise leagues around the world, and he is also a successful commentator and pundit.

On the other hand, PM Modi took office as Prime Minister in 2014, and since then, the BJP government under his leadership has made numerous significant decisions that have contributed in transforming several institutions in the country.

The Modi government has taken several steps to advance the country’s technology sector, particularly the space sector. Under his governance, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has witnessed a quantum leap in India’s space journey. India now stands at par with the selects club of countries like the USA and Russia, which began their space journeys several decades ago.















