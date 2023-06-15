Home

Kidambi Srikanth Prevails Over Lakshya Sen In All-India Duel In Indonesia Open, Enters Quarterfinal

It was a hard-fought battle between the two Indians but Srikanth bagged the crucial moments with his calmness and experience to win 21-17 22-20 in the men’s singles match that lasted 45 minutes.

Jakarta: Kidambi Srikanth used his vast experience to quell the challenge of Lakshya Sen in straight games in an all-Indian second round duel to progress to the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event here on Thursday.

The win ensured Srikanth’s dominance over his younger countrymate as he took his head-to-head record to 3-0 over Lakshya.

Contrary to the final result it was Lakshya who started on a positive note, taking an early 4-0 lead in the opening game before Srikanth clawed his way back.

It was even stevens till 17 points before Srikanth came out attacking and used the court to great effect to tire out his younger rival and win four straight points to pocket the first game.

The second game was no different as both shuttlers matched each other till 13 points before Srikanth won six straight points to surge ahead to 20-14.

But the 2021 world championships silver medallist squandered six match points as Lakshya bounced back in style to draw level at 20 apiece.

Srikanth, however, had the last laugh as he kept his composure to win the next two points and seal the affair.

Srikanth will next play Li Shi Feng of China, who upset fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-19 21-14 in another second round match.















