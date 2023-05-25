 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
18.6 C
New York
.
.

Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Enter Quarterfinals In Kuala Lumpur

Sports
WQE

Published:

Reading time: 7 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Malaysia Masters 2023: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Enter Quarterfinals In Kuala Lumpur

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth will all play their quarterfinal matches of Malaysia Masters 2023 on Friday.

HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, Malaysia Masters 2023, Malaysia Masters 2023 News, Malaysia Masters 2023 Latest News, Malaysia Masters 2023 Updates, Malaysia Masters 2023 Latest Updates, Malaysia Masters 2023 Feeds, Malaysia Masters 2023 Latest Feeds, Malaysia Masters 2023 Indian Shuttlers, PV Sindhu In Quaterfinal, PV Sindhu In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023, PV Sindhu In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 Latest News, PV Sindhu In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 Updates, PV Sindhu In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 News, PV Sindhu In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 Feeds, PV Sindhu In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 Matches, PV Sindhu In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 Next Opponent PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters 2023, PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters 2023 Matches, PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters 2023 Results, PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters 2023 Tournament, PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters 2023 Next Match, HS Prannoy In Malaysia Masters 2023, HS Prannoy In Malaysia Masters 2023 Matches, HS Prannoy In Malaysia Masters 2023 Results, HS Prannoy In Malaysia Masters 2023 Tournament, HS Prannoy In Malaysia Masters 2023 Next Match, HS Prannoy In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 News, In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 Latest News, In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 Feeds, In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 Latest Feeds, In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 Updates, In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 Latest Updates, In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 Next Match, In Quaterfinal Of Malaysia Masters 2023 Oppponent,
PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy entered The quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Top Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Srikanth got the better of world no. 5 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in men’s singles in straight games 21-19, 21-19. He will face Indonesia’s Christian Adinata in last-eight clash on Friday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu comfortably won against Japanese opponent Aya Ohori in two sets of 21-16, 21-11 in just 40 minutes in the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian has been in brilliant touch in this mega tournament as she had defeated Denmark’s L. Christophersen in three sets in the round of 32 on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, Sindhu will lock horns against Chinese Zhang Yi Man on Friday. Meanwhile, world no.7 Prannoy continued his dominance in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event by knocking out All England champion Li Shi Feng of China with a stunning come from behind victory. Prannoy won 13-21, 21-16, 21-11. He will next face Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

This year is an important for Indian shuttlers, as they will be competing in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

(Written By – Utkarsh Rathour)










Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

.

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh

Verified by MonsterInsights