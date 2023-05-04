Home

Sports

KKR Announce Johnson Charles As Replacement of Litton Das For Remainder of IPL 2023

Litton’s replacement, Charles – a wicketkeeper-batter – has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies’ 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads.

KKR Announce Johnson Charles As Replacement of Litton Das For Remainder of IPL

New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the tournament. Bangladesh’s Litton made is IPL debut this year and returned home after playing just one match due to a family emergency in the last week of April.

“Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday 28 April) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time,” KKR had confirmed.

Litton had a forgetful IPL debut as he just managed to score four runs against Delhi Capitals and had a bad day for wicketkeeping as he missed two stumping opportunities of Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav in the match that KKR lost.

Litton had joined the franchise in the second week of April after missing the first few matches. His Bangladesh teammate, Shakib Al Hasan, had pulled out of the tournament earlier.

Litton’s replacement, Charles – a wicketkeeper-batter – has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies’ 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads. Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name. He joins KKR for ₹50 Lakh.

Kolkata Kinght Riders will now lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.











