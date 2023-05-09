KKR Captain Nitish Rana Slapped With Rs 12 Lakh Fine For IPL Code of Conduct Breach vs PBKS

Home

KKR Captain Nitish Rana Slapped With Rs 12 Lakh Fine by BCCI For IPL Code of Conduct Breach vs PBKS

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Rana has been fined for maintaining a slow-over rate.

BCCI punishes KKR captain Nitish Rana, docks ₹12 lakh for IPL Code of Conduct breach vs PBKS (Image: IANS)

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been slapped with a Rs 12 lakh fine by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday following IPL Code of Conduct breach. Rana has been fined for maintaining a slow-over rate. KKR won the nail-biter eventually off the final ball by five wickets.

“Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” said IPL in a release.

It was a complete ‘RRR’ show by KKR as skipper Nitish Rana’s half-century and Andre Russell adding muscle to the chase of 180 enabled Rinku to finish off the game with a 10-ball-21 not out.

Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy once again brilliantly spearheaded their bowling department to grab 3/26 as KKR put up a tidy bowling show to restrict PBKS to a below-par 179 for seven after the visitors opted to bat on a slow wicket. In reply, KKR show batting show was led by Rana’s stellar effort when he promoted himself to No 3 and laid the foundation with a 38-ball 51 (6×4, 1×6). On a wicket where the odd ball was gripping and batters struggled to find their timings, Rana stitched a crucial fifty-plus stand with Venkatesh Iyer (11) before Andre Russell and Rinku Singh sealed the issue. Kolkata rose to fifth on the table with the win.















