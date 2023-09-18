Home

KKR Star Rinku Singh Reveals Favourite Indian Athlete To Take Selfie With At Asian Games 2023

Rinku Singh is a member of the Indian men’s cricket team at the Asian Games 2023. The Men in Blue start their campaign directly in the quarterfinals.



Rinku Stingh shot to fame after his five sixes in the final over against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star Indian batter Rinku Singh has expressed excitement to meet javelin ace Neeraj Chopra at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. A Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, Neeraj recently won the World Athletics Championships gold before finishing second in the Diamond League 2023 final. Rinku, on the other hand, made his India cricket team debut in the T20Is against Ireland and is one of the most-talked-about stars currently.

Following his stellar show in IPL 2023, Rinku got his much-deserved maiden India call-up against Ireland. On his debut, the Aligarh-born southpaw didn’t get to bat due to rain, but in his second, the Kolkata Knight Riders star proved once again why he is so highly rated with a 21-ball 38 that included two fours and three sixes.

Speaking about his excitement to meet the Olympic champion and World Athletics Champion, Rinku said Neeraj is mostly in the news nowadays. “Haan… Neeraj (Chopra) bhaiya ke saath. Unhi ko dekhta hai, unhi ka naam zyaada chal raha hai (He is the mostly in the news nowdays). I am excited to meet him,” Rinku told News18.

After 2010 and 2014, cricket is return to the Asian Games fold after a long gap of nine years. It is also be the first time the Indian cricket teams are taking part in the Asian Games. “Cricket is happening there so a lot of excitement on that front too, really want to do well for the team and win gold,” he added.

Due to their ICC T20I rankings, India have made a direct quarterfinal entry at the Asian Games. Alon with India; Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have also made a direct entry in the last eight of the competition. India will play their quarterfinal on October 3.

Upon winning that game, the Men in Blue will play the semifinals on October 6. The final of the men's cricket competition in on the next day.
















