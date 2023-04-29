KKR Vs GT, IPL 2023: Birthday Boy Ashish Nehras Shocking Act Leaves Murali Karthik Red-Faced

Home

Sports

Birthday Boy Ashish Nehra’s Shocking Act Leaves Murali Karthik Red-Faced | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

It happened when the match was delayed due to rain in Kolkata, although the footage of it was shown during the fag end of KKR’s innings.

KKR Vs GT, IPL 2023: Birthday Boy Ashish Nehra Shocking Act Leaves Murali Karthik Red-Faced | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Kolkata: Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra is celebrating his 44th birthday while his team is playing against Kolkata Knight Riders for the 39th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens Kolkata. Nehra was in a good mood before the toss as the coach was seen having friendly banter with Murli Karthik broadcasters showing hilarious footage of his act with left presenter Kartik in pain and him in splits.

It happened when the match was delayed due to rain in Kolkata, although the footage of it was shown during the fag end of KKR’s innings.

In the video, Nehra and Karthik was having a discussion both were standing near the pitch before the game where Nehra hilariously attacked his former teammate. Kartik was seen in pain and he dropped to the ground. He was later helped in getting up, but Nehra couldn’t stop laughing. The camera was later panned towards the GT dug out after the footage was shown and Nehra was left in splits while Kartik, when asked about it in the commentary box, called it “unexplainable”.

Here is the viral video:

Earlier, GT captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR. All three matches in Kolkata have produced 200+ first innings totals so far in the tournament.

While Kolkata enter Saturday’s match at home on the back of a 21-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, Gujarat arrive after defeating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.











