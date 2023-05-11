KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56: Jaiswals Royal Onslaught Destroys Kolkata Knight Riders

Home

HIGHLIGHTS | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56: Jaiswal's Royal Onslaught Destroys Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals rode on knocks from Yashashvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiery bowling to beat KKR by nine wickets and enter top four.

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Rajasthan Royals 149/8 (20.0) 147/1 (13.0) Run Rate: (Current: 11.31) RR need 3 runs in 42 balls at 0.42 rpo Last Wicket: Jos Buttler run out (Andre Russell) 0 (3) – 30/1 in 1.4 Over Yashasvi Jaiswal 94* (46) 11×4, 5×6 Sanju Samson (C) (W) 48 (29) 2×4, 5×6 Shardul Thakur (1-0-14-0)* Suyash Sharma (3-0-22-0)

HIGHLIGHTS | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56, Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal blazed away to an unbeaten 47-ball 98 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for eight after being asked to bat first. Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 off 42 balls after openers Jason Roy (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) could not convert their starts at the Eden Gardens, both falling to seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult. In-form leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with excellent figures of 4/25, continuing his fine run of form. In reply, RR completed the chase in 13.1 overs. Sanju Samson smashed 48 off 29 balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal















