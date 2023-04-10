KKRs Motivation Message to GTs Yash Dayal After Rinku Singh Carnage at Ahmedabad

Home

KKR’s Motivation Message to GT’s Yash Dayal After Rinku Singh’s Five Sixes Off Him at Ahmedabad | VIRAL TWEET

IPL 2023: While Yash faced the heat brutally in social space, the Knight Riders were beside him in a warm manner.

Knight Riders pacify Yash Dayal (Image: KKR Twitter)

Ahmedabad: It was a night to forget for Yash Dayal. The left-arm pacer had to defend 29 runs off the final over and he could not against the Knight Riders as Rinku Singh took him apart for five sixes in the over. Dayal was hit for five consecutive sixes by Rinku, who took KKR over the line with three wickets still in hand. While Yash faced the heat brutally in social space, the Knight Riders were beside him in a warm manner. After the win, the KKR official social media handle put out a tweet that read: “Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong.”

Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong 💜🫂@gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/M0aOQEtlsx — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023

Dayal was expensive as he conceded 69 runs of his four overs and went wicketless.

Earlier, stand-in captain Rashid Khan led from the front and returned with impressive figures of 3 for 37, while Alzarri Joseph (2/27) picked up two wickets, but all their efforts went in vain.

Venkatesh Iyer made 83 off 40 balls for KKR while skipper Nitish Rana played a fine 29-ball 45-run knock.

Rinku played the knock of his life and struck one four and as many as six hits over the fence to seal a famous win for KKR.

With the win, the Knights move to the second position in the points table with two wins in three games. The Rajasthan Royals with two wins in three games is at the top spot because of a healthier net run rate.











