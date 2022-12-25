Group India scripted a memorable win within the second Check towards Bangladesh on Sunday. Chasing 145, the guests had been 74/7 earlier than the heroics of Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) introduced them out of a tense state of affairs and guided them to an exhilarating three-wicket victory. The unbeaten partnership of 71 runs between the duo put Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s five-wicket haul in useless. With this win, Group India whitewashed Bangladesh within the two-match Check sequence and secured the second place within the World Check Championship factors desk. Other than such an epic win, a candy gesture from India stand-in skipper KL Rahul received many hearts.

Throughout the post-victory celebration, Rahul adopted the previous custom of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and handed the successful trophy to the uncapped participant Saurabh Kumar. This custom was additionally earlier adopted by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. 29-year-old Saurabh, who was called-in as a alternative for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, didn’t get an opportunity to make his debut for India however was elated to obtain the trophy from Rahul.

The uncapped left-arm spinner scalped 9 wickets for India A towards Bangladesh A within the unofficial Check match in Sylhet. Speaking about Rahul’s efficiency within the second Check, the opening batter as soon as once more did not reside as much as the expectations of the followers. In each the innings, Rahul might solely handle to attain 10 and a pair of.

With India at 74 for seven chasing 145, Bangladesh had been on track for his or her first ever Check win towards their formidable neighbours earlier than Iyer (29 not out off 46) and Ashwin (42 not out off 62) denied them with an unbeaten 71-run stand off 105 balls.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hazan Miraz (5/63) gave his all on technique to a 5 wicket haul nevertheless it didn’t show to be sufficient.

The come-from-behind win meant India wrapped up the sequence 2-0 to strengthen their possibilities of a second straight remaining look within the World Check Championship.

(With PTI Inputs)

