KL Rahul Dropped From Indias Playing XI For 3rd Test at Indore; Netizens Thank BCCI

KL Rahul Dropped From India’s Playing XI For 3rd Test at Indore; Netizens Thank BCCI | VIRAL TWEETS

Ind vs Aus: Twitter has started reacting to the big move where Rahul gets dropped. Here is how fans are already thanking the BCCI for taking the decision.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: India’s Playing XI, KL Rahul Dropped (Image: Twitter)

Indore: So yes, as expected – KL Rahul has been dropped for the third Test at Indore. Rahul, who was the vice-captain of the side, was out-of-form and that is the reason why he has had to make way for young Shubman Gill. After the second Test in Delhi, Rahul was removed as the vice-captain of the side and since then there were talks that he may be dropped.

Twitter has started reacting to the big move where Rahul gets dropped. Here is how fans are already thanking the BCCI for taking the decision. Here are some of the reactions:

Shubhman in place of KL Rahul Meanwhile cricket fans to KL Rahul 😁#IndvsAus #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/23fupdgDrl — ً (@SarcasticCowboy) March 1, 2023

That one shot was greater than KL Rahul’s career. — Masoom SRKian Khan (@MasoomK5151) March 1, 2023

Twitter ek dum shaant jaisa hi ho gaya hai baigodd. No rant, no mudda, no memes even after @BCCI has announced its XI for the match. #INDvAUS #KLRahul — Naman Sinha (@sinha_naman) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, India has opted to bat first at the Holkar stadium. India has made two changes to their playing XI. Shubman Gill comes in for KL Rahul, while Mohammed Shami makes way for Umesh Yadav.

“It is a pretty good dressing room and like you said the morale is high. The guys are confident about their skills which is a good thing moving forward. We have played a lot of cricket (here) but this one (surface) is slightly different. Looks little dry and you have to adapt your skills and be at it all the time. We are there yet (WTC final) and we have to come and win this game, we have to try and repeat the things we did in the first two Tests,” Rohit said at the toss.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj











