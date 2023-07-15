Menu
KL Rahul Hints At Competitive Return In Indian Squad Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

During the IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KL Rahul suffered a thigh injury while trying to stop a boundary. He was ruled out for the rest of IPL and WTC final.

KL Rahul is currently at the NCA recovering from the thigh injury. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Indian fans can breathe a sigh of relief after KL Rahul shared images of his recovery ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023. Rahul injured his thigh during an Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and also underwent a surgery.

Rahul’s injury happened after he ran to stop a boundary from RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. The extent of the injury was so critical that he made himself unavailable for the rest of IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship (WTC)  final against Australia. Then Rahul went to England for thigh surgery and returned to National Cricket Academy for rehab.

The Karnataka batter provided an Instagram update, giving fans a sneak peek into his rigorous leg workout session at the NCA. Last week he shared a photo of himself post-workout and captioned it with the words, “Starting to feel like me again.”

KL Rahul is getting ready for the Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/HCWfGmshbQ

Rahul’s comeback will be crucial for the India team as the ODI World Cup is round the corner. With Rishabh Pant unavailable due to injury, Rahul becomes a vital cog as a wicketkeeper-batter in India’s line-up. The star Indian batter was also not able to make the squad for the ongoing West Indies series and is also doubtful for the Ireland T20I series.

However, he remains an integral component of the Indian ODI setup, given his exceptional batting record at No.5. Shreyas Iyer, like KL Rahul, underwent surgery to overcome his back issues. Apart from the duo, star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action for almost a month is also expected to make a comeback through Asia Cup 2023.










