KL Rahul Injury Update: LSG Captain Confirms His Surgery Has Been Successfull | VIRAL POST

KL Rahul also went on to thank the doctors who did the surgery and his fans for their love and support.

KL Rahul Injury Update (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: In what would come as a piece of good news for fans, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul on Tuesday night took to social media and provided an update on his injury. Rahul confirmed that his surgery was successful and that he is recovering well. He also went on to thank the doctors who did the surgery and his fans for their love and support.

His post read: “Hi everyone… I just got done with my surgery – it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I am officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to get back to my best and get back on the field.”

Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, has been ruled out for an indefinite period due to the injury he sustained during an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week. The WTC final will be played at the Oval in London from June 7.

“Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority,” Rahul had said in a statement he uploaded on his social media handles.

“After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly,” he added. Rahul’s exclusion from the Indian side has put in a lot of questions to answer.















