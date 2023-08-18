August 18, 2023

KL Rahul Is A Proven Player, Time To Bring Him Back, Reckons Harbhajan Singh Ahead Of Asia Cup And ODI World Cup

Harbhajan Singh reckoned that this is the right time to bring back KL Rahul if you want to see him in the upcoming ODI World Cup. 

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh backed wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul ahead of Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. Rahul has been out of action since being injured during his team Lucknow Super Giants’ match in IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1, after clutching his right thigh and then limping from the field while chasing the ball to stop a boundary in the second over.

Harbhajan reckoned that this is the right time to bring back KL Rahul if you want to see him in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

The veteran cricketer picked KL Rahul, who has been out of action since his hamstring injury in May during IPL 2023. “He is a proven player and if you want to see him in the World Cup squad, this is the right time to bring him back,” he said of the wicketkeeper-batter.

The 43-year old spinner also revealed that admitted that he was shocked at the results in the tour which he was least worried about.

“I thought India would win that series easily. But the result has left many shocked and concerned. I was taken aback as well because West Indies, a team that did not make the World Cup, beat us. This indeed is a big achievement for West Indies, but a major concern for India. Yes Kohli and Rohit weren’t there, they won’t stay for long, but this young brigade that had toured West Indies have a learn a lot from this. I previously said that India can make 2-3 teams, and they still can, but the results are yet to reflect,” he added.










