KL Rahul is Far Better Than Sanju Samson – Virender Sehwag’s STUNNING Comment After LSG Beat RR in IPL 2023 Match

IPL 2023: The former India opener backed Rahul – who hit a fifty vs the Royals – and claimed that the LSG captain is far better than Sanju Samson.

Sehwag on Rahul-Samson (Image: IPL/Virender Sehwag Twitter)

Jaipur: Virender Sehwag is not someone who minces his words. He is sharp and to the point and that is the reason why he is a star on social media. After Lucknow beat Rajasthan by 10 runs on Wednesday at Jaipur, Sehwag made a stunning statement. The former India opener backed Rahul – who hit a fifty vs the Royals – and claimed that the LSG captain is far better than Sanju Samson.

“KL Rahul is back in form. He scored runs in the previous match. Yes, his strike rate may not have met people’s expectations, but his form is a great sign. Rajasthan doesn’t have any other fast bowler apart from Trent Boult, who has express pace or is very dangerous. They do have dangerous spinners, but if KL Rahul bats for long, he will surely take them apart,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“If you talk about establishing yourself in the Indian team, I believe KL Rahul is far better than Sanju Samson. He has played Test matches and scored hundreds in many countries. He has performed well in ODIs, both as an opener and in the middle order, and has also scored runs in T20 cricket,” Sehwag added.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals had an 87-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler but impressive performances by Lucknow Super Giants bowlers, led by Avesh Khans 3/25 and Marcus Stoinis 2/28 helped their team win by ten runs.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have eight points from six games each but the former top the table due to better NRR.











