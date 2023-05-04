Home

Sports

KL Rahul Likely To Be Ruled Out Of World Test Championship Final Against Australia: Report

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has already left the franchise and is in Mumbai for scans. He is most likely to take no further part in IPL 2023.

KL Rahul is taken off the field with the help of support staff. (Image: IPL/Twitter)

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul in all probability is out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia that starts on June 7, according to report. Rahul, who suffered a hamstring injury during Lucknow Super Giants’ game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, has already left the franchise and is in Mumbai for scans.

Based on a report by Cricbuzz, the results of the scans will determine his participation in the WTC final in London. Neither the BCCI nor the LSG team management have come out with any formal announce about Rahul’s injury and this speculative nature is enough for the outsiders to guess how intense the matter is.

The LSG thinktank are yet to announce a replacement for Rahul. There are only four games left for LSG and Krunal Pandya has already taken up the captain’s baton.

Rahul injured his right thigh while sprinting towards boundary to a Faf du Plessis cover drive off Marcus Stoinis bowling. Not on Rahul, pacer Jaydev Unadkat’s shoulder injury that he suffered at LSG nets while bowling, has also put BCCI in dilemma.

Unadkat’s shoulder isn’t in a good shape and has also been ruled out of IPL 2023, much like Rahul.











