KL Rahul Likely to be Unavailable For India Squad For Asia Cup Due to Injury – REPORT

KL Rahul will not get picked as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is not keen on getting a player onboard for the Asia Cup without adequate practise.

KL Rahul is racing against time to be fit for the Asia Cup and World Cup. (Image: ICC)

Delhi: Amid all speculations over KL Rahul, a report in the Indian Express claims he will not get picked as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is not keen on getting a player onboard for the Asia Cup without adequate practise. The report claims that this decision has been taken because in the past there have been instaces when a player has broken down after getting him fast-tracked in the squad for a big event.

However, Shreyas Iyer’s inclusion will also depend on what the Indian team management has in mind. The team doesn’t have a settled number four since he got injured despite trying Suryakumar Yadav at that spot in the West Indies.

Rahul has been out of action since being injured during his team Lucknow Super Giants’ match in IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1, after clutching his right thigh and then limping from the field while chasing the ball to stop a boundary in the second over.

Though he came out to bat at number eleven, he didn’t score any runs on facing three deliveries during that match.

It was later revealed on May 5 that Rahul has suffered a significant tear to his tendon in the right thigh and will undergo a surgery for the same. After that, Rahul has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to recover from the injury.

Recently, through his social media accounts, Rahul had posted images and videos of himself resuming batting and keeping practice. On July 21, the BCCI had said in a medical update that the right-handed batter has resumed batting in the nets and is undergoing strength and fitness drills at the NCA.















