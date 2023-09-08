September 8, 2023

KL Rahul May Not be Picked Over Ishan Kishan For Asia Cup Super 4 Match vs Pakistan

2 hours ago admin


Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Will Kishan retain his spot in the playing XI over returning Rahul?

KL Rahul may not be drafted straight into the XI vs Pakistan. (Image: Instagram)

Colombo: KL Rahul has joined the squad in Colombo and on Thursday, despite the rain, he had an indoor session where he looked to be timing the ball well. But does that mean, the side will leave out Ishan Kishan, who scored a brilliant 82 versus Pakistan in India’s opening game, to draft Rahul into the XI? As per a report in The Indian Express, that is unlikely to happen and Kishan is set to retain his spot at the No. 5 position for the Super 4 game on Sunday at the R, Premadasa in Colombo.

Not just the game against Pakistan, Kishan also got among the runs in the West Indies tour and hence dropping him would be extremely unfair.

“I mean it’s a good headache to have. Kishan played well recently, he plays well at the top. KL’s record in ODIs is brilliant. We have two good options. We can pick and choose between the two who will fight for a spot in the team,” chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had said while naming India’s World Cup squad.

After the Rohit Sharma-led side had to share points with Pakistan after their first game was called off due to rain, India made it to the Super 4 after beating Nepal by 10 wickets.










