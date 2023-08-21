KL Rahul Not Available For Asia Cup Selection, Will Ishan Kishan Make Team India Squad?

Home

KL Rahul Not Available For Asia Cup 2023 Selection, Will Ishan Kishan Make Team India Squad?

Delhi: With reports suggesting KL Rahul may not be available for selection of the Asia Cup squad, that opens a can of worms – who will now get picked as the wicketkeeper – Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson. Report suggests Rahul will not be picked because the board does not want to fast-track players into big tournaments just after recovering from an injury. While one cannot confirm Rahul will be there or not, Kishan looks to be most eligible to take that spot in the side. Kishan has been in good form lately in the West Indies and that makes hi case strong. What does not work for Samson is that he has squandered his opportunities.

In the past, there has been an instance when a player broke down again just after returning to international cricket after injury. However, Iyer’s inclusion will also depend on what the Indian team management has in mind. The team doesn’t have a settled number four since he got injured despite trying Suryakumar Yadav at that spot in the West Indies.

Rahul has been out of action since being injured during his team Lucknow Super Giants’ match in IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1, after clutching his right thigh and then limping from the field while chasing the ball to stop a boundary in the second over.

Though he came out to bat at number eleven, he didn’t score any runs on facing three deliveries during that match.

It was later revealed on May 5 that Rahul has suffered a significant tear to his tendon in the right thigh and will undergo a surgery for the same. After that, Rahul has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to recover from the injury.















