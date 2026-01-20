Home

KL Rahul has joined a viral Instagram trend to show support for his brother-in-law, Ahan Shetty ahead of the release of Border 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 1997 cult classic.

Star India cricketer KL Rahul has joined a viral Instagram trend to show support for his brother-in-law, Ahan Shetty. The gesture comes as excitement builds for the release of Border 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 1997 cult classic. Rahul took part in the viral “Agar Ahan Shetty Ne Iss Video Par Comment Kiya, toh main Border 2 do bar dekhunga” trend (If Ahan Shetty comments on this video, I will watch Border 2 twice), a viral social media trend where users playfully chanllenges a particular person’s respone. The light-hearted reel quickly took social media by storm, showcasing the close relationship between the cricketer and the Shetty family.By taking part in the trend, Rahul used his massive social media following to shine a spotlight on Shetty’s upcoming film.Border 2 is the second installment in the war drama franchise that started with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. The new film centers on India’s 1971 war with Pakistan. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar alongside J.P. Dutta, Border 2 is set for a global release on 23 January 2026, strategically timed to coincide with the Republic Day long weekend. The film is a multi-front war drama set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War and boasts an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, reprising his role as a veteran commander, alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Early reports indicate that Ahan Shetty will play Lieutenant Commander M.S. Rawat, highlighting the Indian Navy’s role in the conflict. KL Rahul’s promotional reel is the latest in a string of promotional efforts by the Shetty family and their close circle. Married to actress Athiya Shetty, Rahul often participates in the family’s important events and celebrations.