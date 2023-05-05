Home

Sports

KL Rahul Rules Himself Out Of IPL 2023, World Test Championship Final Due To Injury

With KL Rahul out, KS Bharat is the only specialist wicketkeeper in the Indian side for the WTC Final. The BCCI is yet to make an Rahul’s replacement.

KL Rahul is officially ruled out of IPL 2023 and WTC Final. (Image: IPL/Twitter)

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has ruled himself out of the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship final that is set to be played next month against Australia due to an injury. The LSG skipper announced the development on his official Instagram page on Friday.

“After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery,” Rahul said.

Rahul suffered an thigh injury while running to stop a boundary from the bat of Faf du Plessis during their IPL 2023 match against R0yal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium earlier this week. In what looked like he pulled his hamstring, Rahul grabbed his thigh in pain and was down on the ground immediately and left the field.

“As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I’m confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I’ll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants.

Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam,” added the wicketkeeper batter.

I want to express gratitude to each one of you – my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time.

“The last few days have been really hard, but I’m determined to come out on top. Injuries are never easy, but I’ll give it my all as always. Thank you for all the support and good wishes,” he added.

That leaves the Indian team management with a headache ahead of the big final. With no Rahul, KS Bharat is the only specialist wicketkeeper in the side. Bharat made his debut in then recently-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy and played two games.

Ishan Kishan, who was also in the Indian squad for the BGT and didn’t get a game, is the frontrunner to replace Rahul. Wriddiman Saha, who is a regular member of the Gujarat Titans playing XI in the ongoing IPL 2023, is another option for BCCI but it will be interesting to see whether the BCCI selection committee picks him or not.

At the start of 2022, Saha was told by the BCCI selection committee (then headed by Chetan Sharma), that he won’t be considered for the Indian Test team anymore.

Rahul is not the only injury headache for BCCI ahead of the mega clash. Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who was Rahul’s teammate at LSG, has also suffered a shoulder injury while bowling at nets and is ruled out of IPL 2023. It remains to be seen whether he gets fit on time before the June 7-11 encounter.











