Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Should Be A Reserve Player; Sanju Samson Should Also Be There, Says Danish Kaneria On India Squad

Ajit Agarkar mentioned that Rahul is still carrying a niggle and will miss India’s first clash which will be played against Pakistan.

KL Rahul and Sanju Samson during IPL 2023 game. (Pic: IPL)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan player Danish Kaneria has strongly expressed his displeasure over India’s wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul getting picked up ahead of Sanju Samson in Men in Blue squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The continental cup will start from August 30 with host nation Pakistan taking on Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium. This time the prestigious tournament will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.



Danish Kaneria observed that Rahul has not been in great form in Test cricket and also he had a poor run and was unable to score consistently in this year’s Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) season. On Monday, The Board of Control for Cricket announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup where both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are the part of team.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar mentioned that KL Rahul is still carrying a niggle and will miss the first game of the tournament which will be played against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain, who recently recovered from a thigh injury which he sustained during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL).

Former Pakistan spinner further elaborated that Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson lost his place in the Men in Blue side because he failed to make the most of the chances given to him. Kaneria also said that Samson was himself responsible for the exclusion from the Indian squad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria said “KL Rahul didn’t perform in Test cricket, which led to him losing his place. He then failed to score in the IPL as well. He was injured and got an entry into the team once again when he recovered. This is unfair. If India gave KL Rahul another chance, Sanju Samson should also have been in the squad. Rahul should have been a reserve player. However, maybe he has become such a big name that they can’t drop him.”

“Sanju Samson will once again have to carry drinks. While many would say he has been treated unfairly, I disagree with that. He was given enough chances, which he needed to grab them with both hands. You have to perform if you want to be retained in the team,” former Pakistan spinner said.















