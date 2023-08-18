August 18, 2023

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Look In Good Shape And Batting Really Well Ahead Of Asia Cup: Source

Both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are in a race against time to be fit before the Asia Cup. India are likely to announce their Asia Cup squad on August 20.

Shreyas Iyer (C) and KL Rahul are currently in the NCA in Bengaluru. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are looking in ‘good shape’ and ‘batting really well’ at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) amid speculations over their fitness ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, the squad of which is likely to be announced on August 20.

Both Rahul and Iyer, who are two important members of India’s World Cup plans, suffered injuries within a span of a month, jeopardising the management’s plans before the big-ticket event at home.

While Iyer had his back injury recurred during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rahul injured his thigh while fielding in the Indian Premier League. Both underwent surgeries in the United Kingdom and have been under rehabilitation at the NCA.

“They are recovering well. I don’t know about their exact conditions but they are batting really well and are looking in good shape. Hopefully, they get completely cured and play for India again,” a source close to both players told India.com on conditions of anonymity.

Recently, both Rahul and Iyer engaged themselves in match simulations, the videos of which went viral on social media. Rahul was also seen keeping wickets. Even at the start of the year, India playing XI for the World Cup looked sorted with Iyer and Rahul taking the No.4 and 5 positions respectively.

But with both of them out with injuries, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid might be scratching their heads to find a perfect balance. India did try Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the ODIs against West Indies earlier this month.

However, both batters failed miserably. With the BCCI likely to announce the Asia Cup 2023 squad on Sunday, it will be interesting to see whether the Indian think-tank includes both for the continental event.

The Indian team will also have a short preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru from August 24 to 29 before flying to Sri Lanka for the continental showpiece.










