IND vs PAK Asia Cup: KL Rahul Smashes Classy Century On Return To Team India

KL Rahul reached the century in just 100 balls.

KL Rahul (Image Source: Twitter)

Kl Rahul, who was making a comeback to the Indian team after a long layoff due to injury, scored a magnificent century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match. Rahul reached the milestone in just 100 balls. This was KL Rahul’s sixth century in ODIs. KL Rahul’s century has also helped him boost his chances of making it to the World Cup squad.

.@klrahul marks his comeback in style! Brings up a splendid CENTURY 👏👏 His 6th ton in ODIs. Live – https://t.co/kg7Sh2t5pM… #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yFzdVHjmaA — BCCI (@BCCI) September 11, 2023

KL Rahul is back in a grand style! What a century, he’s here to dominate. pic.twitter.com/LYrY6ep5rS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also scored his 47th ODI hundred and added an unbeaten 233 runs with KL Rahul to help India finish on a mammoth 356/2 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli also became the fastest to 13000 ODI runs. Kohli achieved the feat in 267 innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the milestone in 321 innings.















