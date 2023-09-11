September 11, 2023

KL Rahul Smashes Classy Century On Return To Team India

KL Rahul reached the century in just 100 balls.

kl rahul, kl rahul century, kl rahul news, ind vs pak, india vs pakistan, india vs pakistan asia cup, ind vs pak
KL Rahul (Image Source: Twitter)

Kl Rahul, who was making a comeback to the Indian team after a long layoff due to injury, scored a magnificent century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match. Rahul reached the milestone in just 100 balls. This was KL Rahul’s sixth century in ODIs. KL Rahul’s century has also helped him boost his chances of making it to the World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also scored his 47th ODI hundred and added an unbeaten 233 runs with KL Rahul to help India finish on a mammoth 356/2 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli also became the fastest to 13000 ODI runs. Kohli achieved the feat in 267 innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the milestone in 321 innings.










