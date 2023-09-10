September 10, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

KL Rahul Speaks of Injury, Mental Health Ahead of India-Pakistan Super 4 CLASH

3 min read
5 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Speaks of Injury, Mental Health Ahead of India-Pakistan Super 4 CLASH

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Will KL Rahul edge Ishan Kishan to the playing XI today?

KL Rahul, KL Rahul news, KL Rahul age, KL Rahul updates, KL Rahul runs, KL Rahul records, Asia Cuo 2023, India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, Cricket News, Ind vs Pak live, Ind vs Pak live streaming
KL Rahul was seen during the indoor net session at Colombo. (Pic: KL Rahul Twitter handle)

Colombo: Star India wicketkeeper KL Rahul has joined the Indian cricket team after recovering from an injury. Now, with India set to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash today, the big question is – will Rahul find a spot in the playing XI? While speculations are rife over will he or won’t he play, the  Indian cricket board posted a clip of the stylish right-handed batter where the latter speaks about his injury and mental health. He speaks about how he came back from a very dark phase. Here is the clip posted by the Indian board.

“I’m feeling good, obviously good to be back with the team. It’s been quite some time that I’ve been away from the game, but yeah, obviously happy to be back and everything worked out right on schedule. So yeah, I’m happy that I could take off all the boxes. Obviously it’s quite painful, but also quite simple. I just tried to chase a ball and my tendon snapped. I had a full-fledged tear, my tendon ripped apart from my quadriceps. So, you know, when it happened, I was obviously, I had me, my family, the franchise, the team, everybody had their fingers crossed, hoping that wasn’t a big tear, it was a small strain, or I could get better in a couple of weeks. But once we did the scans in a couple of days, we knew it was a full tear, and it was quite clear that in terms of how I can get better from this injury was to go under the knife and do surgery. So yes, we did speak to a couple of people” said KL Rahul.

“But we knew the minute we saw the scan. I mean, not me, I’m not an expert, but the physios knew right away that surgery was the only way and that was the route that we had to take. So it took us a few days to really decide where I need to go for surgery and who’s the best surgeon. And like to thank BCCI and the physios and the doctors involved who made sure that I got the best treatment, made sure I went and saw the best surgeon and it all happened really quickly and taken care of at that time you really need support from people around you and I got that at the right time. When you have a surgery the most important thing is for you to respect that you put your body through something very big. You’ve had a big repair so you have to respect it and give your body enough time to recover. I think skills for me at least I mean I knew that I only needed a few weeks to get back get back in touch or just I gave myself only a couple of weeks or three weeks time to really, you know, to get back to playing cricket and getting that skill part of it sorted. The big thing was to feel confident in my own body and be pain-free and, you know, be pain-free in movements that require a lot of intensity, especially I knew coming back I’ll have to wicket-keep as well and that was one of the big concerns for physios and for me, a big question mark in my head that” KL Rahul added.










Source link

More Stories

3 min read

AB De Villiers Points Out Only Big Obstacle For Rohit Sharmas India In ICC World Cup 2023

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Sunil Gavaskar Warns Team India About Underrated Threat Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Clash

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI,- New Zealand Tour of England 2023, 2nd ODI

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

AB De Villiers Points Out Only Big Obstacle For Rohit Sharmas India In ICC World Cup 2023

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Sunil Gavaskar Warns Team India About Underrated Threat Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Clash

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI,- New Zealand Tour of England 2023, 2nd ODI

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Australia Back To Pole Position After South Africa Win

4 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights