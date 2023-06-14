Menu
KL Rahul Starts Rehab At NCA After Thigh Surgery, Rishabh Pant Takes Cheeky Dig At India Teammate

Both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant missed the World Test Championship final against Australia due to respective injuries.

KL Rahul has joined National Cricket Academy for his rehab. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Star India batter KL Rahul has started his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is likely targeting to be match fit for the Asia Cup 2023 in September. Rahul injured himself during IPL 2023 while leading Lucknow Super Giants.

The wicketkeeper batter suffered a thigh injury while trying to stop a boundary midway into IPL 2023 and was ruled for the rest of the tournament. Such was the extent of injury that he made himself unavailable for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Rahul then had a thigh surgery before returning to NCA for rehab. In a video that Rahul posted on Instagram, the India cricketer was seen doing warmups before indulging into leg exercises. He was also seen having a light moment with pacer Prasidh Krishna who is also undergoing a rehab at NCA.

“In the journey to recovery, each small step holds immense value,” Rahul captioned the post. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who is also doing rehab at NCA, took a cheeky dig at his India teammate with a reply ‘Welcome brother’.










