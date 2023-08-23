KL Rahul Sweats It Out At NCA, Lucknow Super Giants Share Latest Video 2023

In a latest Instagram video shared by Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul was seen sweating it out at the gym, at the nets and he is giving his 100 percent to be back in action for the Men in Blue.

KL Rahul Sweats It Out At NCA, Lucknow Super Giants Share Latest Video On Instagram.

New Delhi: KL Rahul is giving everything he can at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to get fit in time for the major events lined up in the upcoming months.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvT1gFGB38U/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=14&wp=485&rd=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thetimesofbengal.com&rp=%2Fsports%2Fkl-rahul-sweats-it-out-at-nca-lucknow-super-giants-share-latest-video-on-instagram-watch%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A0%2C%22os%22%3A28470.5%7D









