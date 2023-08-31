Home

KL Rahul to be Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2023 Due to Injury? Mohammed Kaif Fears The WORST

Will KL Rahul feature in India’s playing XI in the Asia Cup after games versus Pakistan, Nepal?

KL Rahul at Alur Team India Asia Cup camp. (PIC- Star Sports)

Kandy: India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is an important part of India’s scheme of things with the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup coming up. Rahul was set to return to the side after recovering from an injury he picked up during the IPL, but unfortunately, he picked up a fresh injury and has been kept out for India’s first two Asia Cup games. Now, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has made a stunning statement where he reckons Rahul may not actually play the Asia Cup anymore. As per Kaif, there is no guarantee Rahul would be fit after two Indian games.

“This means KL Rahul’s injury could aggravate. If he is unfit now, there is no guarantee that he will be fit after two games. The news is not good for Indian fans because Rahul plays very well at No. 5 in ODIs. His stats are very good,” Kaif said on Star Sports.

Rahul may not have been in the best of form at the top of the order lately. Yet, he is an asset to have at No. 5 where he has scored 742 runs from 18 innings at an average of 53.

Meanwhile, India will be bolstered by the return of Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup 2023. While Iyer is making a return after a six-month injury layoff, Bumrah played two T20I games against Ireland on his comeback to international cricket after 11 months.

The Indian team is in Kandy where they will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on September 2. It is expected to be nothing short of a humdinger.
















