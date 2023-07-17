Home

KL Rahul To Resume Batting This Week; Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Named For Ireland T20I Series: Report

Star cricketers looking forward to make an early return.

KL Rahul To Resume Batting This Week; Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Named For Ireland T20I Series: Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Good news coming in for Indian cricket fans that KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer will be soon returning to the side for the national duty.

As per Cricbuzz, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be part of the Ireland T20I series, whereas there is no guarantee that Shreyas Iyer will be a part or not, but you still never know.

“The new selection committee chairman is expected to join the team in the West Indies soon, likely during the second Test in Trinidad. Salil Ankola, a member of the selection committee, is already travelling with the team. The Indian team, having won the first Test in Dominica, will fly to Trinidad, the venue for the second Test, on Monday,” the Cricbuzz website report read.

On the other hand, KL Rahul is showing good improvement as he is in rehab and is expected to start batting most probably this week as per other reports.

“Bumrah is expected to be selected for the Ireland series. The India spearhead has shown significant progress in recent times. There is no guarantee if Shreyas Iyer will be available, but KL Rahul has no chance of featuring not only in the Ireland series but also in the Asia Cup 2023. Rahul is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA and, according to the latest information, he is yet to start batting,” the report added.

Currently India are touring the West Indies and have already taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing Test series. The 2nd Test starts from 20th July at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago.















