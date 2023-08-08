Home

Sports

KL Rahul to Return From Injury in India Squad For Asia Cup 2023: REPORT

Rahul’s return to the side ahead of the ODI WC is just the news fans were looking for.

KL Rahul to Return to Team India For Asia Cup

Bangalore: In what would come as a good piece of information for the Indian team ahead of the ODI World Cup, top-order batter KL Rahul would join the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. There have been many speculations over his fitness and his return, but as per a report on Rev Sports – he will be in the Indian side for the Asia Cup. Sources close to the media house have also confirmed that Rahul is nearly at his peak in batting, keeping, and fielding. Rahul would be an important player for the side during the ODI World Cup and the Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup, which starts on August 30, is eventually being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with India playing all their matches in the Island nation. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign ministry in its statement wrote that sports and politics should not be mixed.

The 31-year old was ruled out of the later part of the IPL after he picked up a thigh injury while trying to stop a boundary against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow. Rahul was in pain as he pulled up while fielding and was helped off the field. He later on went under the knife and had a successful surgery.

“Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery. It was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I am officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to get back to my best and get back on the field”, Rahul wrote on social media after the surgery.

“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” the statement read.

At the Asia Cup, India play Pakistan twice in league games and that will hold a lot of interest.















