‘KL Rahul Using All His Mind’-Netizens Troll Lucknow’s Captain After He Fails To Perform Against Delhi in IPL 2023

KL Rahul came to open the innings for Lucknow and was seen struggling later the skipper got out after making eight runs.

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been trolled on social media after the was unable to perform in the ongoing IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on April 01, 2023.

Rahul came to open the innings for Lucknow and was seen struggling later the skipper got out after making eight runs. During the last ball of the fourth over KL whips it in the air, doesn’t get hold of it and it went straight to Axar Patel. Chetan Sakaria who picked up his wicket has continued his good record against Rahul as he got rid of him for the third time in IPL.

After KL Rahul’s wicket Netizens took their social media and started trolling the Lucknow Super Giants Captain, here are the viral tweets:

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in the opener clash of Indian Premier League 2023.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.











