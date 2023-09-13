Home

‘KL Rahul Would Be Keeping In World Cup 2023’, Reckons Gautam Gambhir

KL Rahul has made his comeback in style as he slammed a century against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super four clash of ongoing Asia Cup.

Gautam Gambhir during 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckons that KL Rahul has sealed his spot in the Indian squad as a wicketkeeper batter for the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played in India from October 05, where defending champions England will lock horns against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.s Narendra Modi stadium.

KL Rahul made a memorable comeback as the slammed a century in his first international outing against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, along with KL Rahul, Kohli also smashed a ton at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In a low-scoring thriller, India fought back after being bundled out for 213 by defeating Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the fourth match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup and sealed a place in the final. However, the right-handed batter yet again batted with purpose in the middle overs and scored vital 39 runs.

In the ongoing continental showpiece, KL Rahul has donned the wicketkeeper gloves in both games ahead of Ishan Kishan, which indicates that the Indian management is considering Rahul as the first-choice wicket-keeper in the ODI World Cup 2023.

“I think the team management has made it very close that it’s going to be KL Rahul who would be keeping in the World Cup because there was Ishan Kishan, Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“If Kishan was in the scheme of things of playing on the 11th against Australia, then he would have kept wickets for India because he was the main wicket-keeper, but now in the last two games, KL Rahul has kept wickets,” he added.

Gambhir feels that the number five positon is open and either Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav will play in that spot for India in the mariquee event.

“Whether Shreyas Iyer comes into it, whether they play Suryakumar at seven and Hardik at five or Jadeja at five, now KL Rahul has secured that number four spot as a wicketkeeper-batsman,” he said.

“So, it is pretty much clear, which is good for Indian cricket that they have backed KL Rahul as a wicketkeeper now and who’s batting at number four,” he added.

Team India will play their World Cup opener clash against Australia on October 08 at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in TamilNadu.
















