KL Rahul’s Sweet Gesture For Little Fan Is A Super Six

It all started when a video of a little boy picking KL Rahul as his favourite captain in the Indian Premier League went viral.

Kl Rahul is recovering from a thigh injury.

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) KL Rahul has fallen in love with an adorable fan. It all started when a video of a little boy picking KL Rahul as his favourite captain in the Indian Premier League went viral. Kl Rahul, who is recovering from a thigh injury, was quick to notice the boy’s gesture on Twitter. The flamboyant batter has also offered to send the family one of his signed jerseys.

“That’s so sweet. Drop me a DM with your address. I’d be delighted to give him my signed jersey,” KL Rahul wrote in a quote-tweeted the original post. His response was widely appreciated by fans and users alike and collected over 46,600 likes.

The video shows the four-year-old Rouvin identifying each of the captains of the 10 IPL franchises. When prompted by the father about his favourite player among them, the child responds that he needs to think for a moment, before enthusiastically announcing KL Rahul as his favourite. The video has now been viewed over 1.6 million times by users on the platform.

That’s so sweet. ♥️

Drop me a DM with your address. I’d be delighted to give him my signed jersey. https://t.co/akHR1Xpi5e — K L Rahul (@klrahul) May 25, 2023

Replying to KL Rahul’s gesture, Rouvin’s father tweeted, “Thank you KL Rahul for your nice gesture. Will explain to Rouvin what it means to get a Jersey from a great player like you. If not now he will get it as he grows and it will be a great memory for him. All the Best.”

Thank you KL Rahul for your nice gesture .will explain to Rouvin what it means to get a Jersey from a great player like you . if not now he will get it as he grows and it will be a great memory for him. All the Best !!! — Yobu (@yobu_peddhi) May 25, 2023

Fans have given a shout out to KL Rahul.

“That’s a nice gesture brother. Proud of you,” wrote one user.

That’s a nice gesture brother. Proud of you. — Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) May 25, 2023

“That’s a very sweet gesture,” added another.

That’s a very sweet gesture 😇☺️ — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) May 25, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants were knocked out of the IPL 2023 after they suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians. Stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya guided the side well in the absence of KL Rahul, but in the Eliminator, Mumbai clearly had the upper hand. With Akash Madhwal’s five-for, the Rohit Sharma-led side dismantled Lucknow’s batters for a mere 101 runs.

KL Rahul has been off the pitch since early May when he suffered an injury in his thigh during the fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The wicketkeeper–batter has also been ruled out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.















