Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refused to sing this yr in his annual seasonal message to followers however he did reveal on Sunday that his favorite film for the vacations is “Love Actually”.

Klopp has sung “Last Christmas” by Wham! and German carol “O du froehliche” in earlier years however stated he didn’t “want to bother you with my voice” this time.

In video on the membership web site he revealed he had “special movies I like to watch in that period” and 2003’s star-studded British romantic comedy “Love Actually” was certainly one of them. He stated he was “pretty sure we will watch it again this year”.

“It is the Christmas of our lives and that is how we should always rejoice it.” ❤️ One other particular Christmas day message from the boss 🎄 pic.twitter.com/a98vZzUiEe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 25, 2022

“In the crazy world we are living in at the moment, it’s really nice to see these kind of moves where the subjects aren’t as serious,” he stated.

He stated the yr, wherein Liverpool received the League Cup and FA Cup and got here agonisingly near a quadruple, had been “pretty special” from “a sport point of view”.

Liverpool missed the Premier League title by a degree.

“The league was obviously pretty spectacular as well,” he stated. “I know that’s not that much appreciated, I get that, when you come close. But from a coach’s point of view I’m proud.”

He stated he had much less good recollections of the Campions League closing which Liverpool misplaced to Actual Madrid whereas their followers had been caught up in chaos exterior the Stade de France.

“It was a special night for all the absolute wrong reasons,” he stated. “It will not be a Champions League final we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

Liverpool began this season shakily however have climbed to sixth within the Premier League forward of their match at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

“We are now in punching distance,” he stated. “That’s all I need.”

“I can’t wait for 2023.”