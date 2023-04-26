 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Kolkata Beat Bangalore By 21 Runs

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 12 min.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 36: Spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma collectively took five wickets while Andre Russell picked two wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders ended their four-match losing streak in IPL 2023 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs in an high-scoring match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

  • 11:12 PM IST


    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: That’s it!! Kolkata Knight Riders are back to winning ways. The visitors win by 21 runs. RCB 179/8 (20)



  • 11:06 PM IST


    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Final over coming up, Bangalore are now at 166/8. 33 runs required in the last over for the home side to win. RCB 166/8 (19)



  • 10:33 PM IST


    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: 14 overs gone, RCB are now at 121/5. 80 runs still required to win from 42 balls. RCB 121/5 (13)



  • 10:16 PM IST


    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: 10 overs gone, Bangalore are now at 96/3. RCB 96/3 (10)



  • 10:02 PM IST


    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: 7 overs gone, Bangalore are now at 64/3. RCB 64/3 (7)



  • 9:56 PM IST


    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Another one bites the dust!! Glenn Maxwell’S time at the crease is short-lived!! Chakravarthy removes him with a googly. Bangalore in spot of bother. RCB 58/3 (5.5)



  • 9:51 PM IST


    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!! Suyash Sharma strikes once again for Kolkata!!! This time getting the wicket of Shahbaz Ahmed. Bangalore are now 2 down. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are key to this run-chase. RCB 51/2 (4.4)



  • 9:40 PM IST


    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Bangalore lose their first wicket and the introduction of leg-spin does the trick!! Suyash Sharma has removed the dangerous Faf du Plessis. Shahbaz Ahmed is the new man in. RCB 31/1 (2.2)



  • 9:37 PM IST


    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: 19 runs coming from the over!! du Plessis and Kohli are on fire in the run-chase! RCB 30/0 (2)



  • 9:32 PM IST


    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Bangalore put up 11 runs on the board. RCB 11/0 (1)




AS IT HAPPENED | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

Bangalore: Bengaluru, April 26: Spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma collectively took five wickets while Andre Russell picked two wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders ended their four-match losing streak in IPL 2023 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs in an high-scoring match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Wednesday.

An aggressive 56 from Jason Roy and a quick 48 from captain Nitish Rana, along with unbeaten cameos from Rinku Singh and David Wiese propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to 200/5.

In defence, Suyash began the pullback for Kolkata by taking 2/29, before Chakaravarthy and Russell picked 3/27 and 2/29 respectively in restricting Bangalore to 179/8, despite captain Virat Kohli’s 54 and Mahipal Lomror impressing in an 18-ball 34.

Chasing 201, Kohli and Faf du Plessis took a boundary each off Vaibhav Arora in the opening over. Kohli firmly punched Umesh Yadav through cover for four more, followed by du Plessis carting him for back-to-back sixes.

Du Plessis’s stay came to an end in the third over, holing out to long-on off a flighted googly from Suyash. Kohli continued to pull off him and Chakaravarthy for boundaries, though Suyash struck by trapping Shahbaz Ahmad lbw. In the last over of power-play, Kolkata struck again when Glenn Maxwell hit a slower delivery from Chakravarthy straight to mid-off.

Lomror broke a sedate period for Bangalore by sweeping fiercely off Nitish Rana for four, followed by muscling a brace of sixes through the leg-side off Sunil Narine. Kohli got a boundary on a thick outside edge off Suyash and took off for a brace on the very next ball to reach his fifty in 33 balls.

Lomror pulled Chakaravarthy for a six over deep mid-wicket, but the spinner bounced back as the left-handed batter holed out to the same region. The Chinnaswamy crowd was further silenced in the 13th over when Kohli pulled off Russell, only for Venkatesh Prasad to dive to his left and take a stunning low catch.

Though Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai hit a boundary each, the latter being slow in taking the second run resulted in his run-out at the non-striker’s end. Kolkata ended Bangalore’s last hope for a victory by having Wanindu Hasaranga and Karthik caught in the deep in successive overs, making the result a foregone conclusion.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 200/5 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 56, Nitish Rana 48; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/24, Vyshak Vijaykumar 2/41) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (Virat Kohli 54, Mahipal Lomror 34; Varun Chakravarthy 3/27, Andre Russell 2/29) by 21 runs.




Published Date: April 26, 2023 11:13 PM IST







