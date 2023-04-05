Kolkata Knight Riders Sign Englands Jason Roy As Shakib Al Hasans Replacement

Home

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Sign England’s Jason Roy As Shakib Al Hasan’s Replacement

Jason Roy last played in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad scoring 150 runs including a half-century in five games.

Jason Roy has played in IPL in 2017, 2018 and 2021 seasons. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have signed English batter Jason Roy as a replacement of Shakib Al Hasan, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

“Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed England’s Jason Roy for INR 2.8 crore for the IPL 2023 from his base price of INR 1.5 crore,” KKR said in a statement.

The England dashing batter is no new face in IPL. He has played in 2017 and 2018 seasons. He then played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021 IPL season scoring 150 runs in five matches that included a fifty.

Roy was bought for Rs 2 crore last season by Gujarat Titans but the Englishman withdrew from the cash-rich league. He had also opted out from the 2020 edition due to personal reasons after Delhi Capitals invested Rs 1.5 crore for him.

“Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the tournament owing to a lower back injury while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has confirmed his unavailability for the season,” the KKR statement further added.

The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a S/R of 137.61 with eight fifties. Meanwhile, KKR’s Bangladesh recruit Litton Das is yet to arrive for the IPL. He will be reaching Kolkata after the Bangladesh Vs Ireland one-off Test.

