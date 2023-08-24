Home

Sports

Kris Srikkanth Questions KL Rahul Selection In Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar mentioned that Rahul is still carrying a niggle and will miss India’s first clash which will be played against Pakistan.

KL Rahul will miss the first natch against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former chairman of the selection committee Kris Srikkanth expressed his disappointment over the selection of India wicket-keeper KL Rahul for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Srikkanth wasn’t pleased with KL Rahul’s return to the squad despite carrying a niggle.

On Monday, The Board of Control for Cricket announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup where both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are the part of team. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar mentioned that KL Rahul is still carrying a niggle and will miss the first game of the tournament which will be played against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain, who recently recovered from a thigh injury which he sustained during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL).

The development didn’t go well with Srikkanth, he slammed the selectors, saying that a player shouldn’t be picked if he isn’t fully fit at the time of selection.

“It’s being said that KL Rahul has a niggle. If you have a niggle, don’t pick him in the squad. If a player is not fit during selection, you shouldn’t pick him. That was our policy. On the day of selection, if a player is not fit, don’t select him. If you want to pick him for the World Cup, select him for the World Cup. That’s a different issue. Now they are saying that he might play after a couple of matches and that’s why we have picked Sanju Samson as a travelling reserve. What’s all this,” Kriss Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, is fully fit and will be available for selection from the first match of the continental tournament.

Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Travelling stand-by player: Sanju Samson















